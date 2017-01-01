LafargeHolcim Foundation Rewarding Excellence in Sustainable Construction
Awards
Regional LafargeHolcim Awards 2017
North America
Regional LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 North America

A17_NAM_AWARDS_Group1.jpg

LafargeHolcim Awards Gold, Silver and Bronze winning teams: Eric Mahoney, Haibin Tan, Constance Bodurow and Willie Bright (Gold); Frano Violich, Shawna Meyer and Sheila Kennedy from Kennedy & Violich Architecture (Bronze); and Oliver Lang, Cynthia Wilson and James Ko from LWPAC + Intelligent City (Silver).

A17_NAM_GOLD_Tan_Bodurow_Bright_EricMahoney.jpg

Winners of the LafargeHolcim Awards Gold 2017 (l-r): Haibin Tan, Constance Bodurow, Willie Bright and Eric Mahoney for their project Bottom-up neighborhood planning in Detroit.

A17_NAM_SILVER_Wilson_Lang_JamesKo.jpg

Winners of the LafargeHolcim Awards Silver 2017 (l-r): Cynthia Wilson, Oliver Lang and James Ko for a modular midrise housing project in Vancouver.

A17_NAM_BRONZE_MaryWhite_KristinaJones_Violich_ShawnaMeyer_Kennedy_CathrinSumma_a.jpg

Members of the team from Kennedy & Violich Architecture (l-r): Mary White, Kristina Jones, Frano Violich, Shawna Meyer, Sheila Kennedy and Cathrin Summa. Their net-zero greenhouse for Wellesley College won the LafargeHolcim Awards Bronze 2017 for region North America.

A17_NAM_ACKNB_Lee_Johnston1.jpg

The UCLA Warner Graduate Art Studio renovation and addition by (l-r): Mark Lee and Sharon Johnston of Johnston Marklee & Associates, Los Angeles won an Acknowledgement prize.

A17_NAM_ACKNC_Hallova_Robinson.jpg

Winners of an Acknowledgement prize for the design of an All-timber high-rise load-bearing structure in Portland, Oregon (l-r): Thomas F. Robinson, LEVER Architecture and Anyeley Hallova, project^, both Portland, Oregon.

A17_NAM_ACKNA_Kuan_Joachim1.jpg

Vivian Kuan (l) and Mitchell Joachim of Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, New York received an Acknowledgement prize for their modular edible insect farm.

A17_NAM_ACKND_Luoni_Matlock.jpg

Acknowledgement prize winners for an Urban watershed framework plan in Conway, Arkansas (l-r): Stephen Luoni and Marty Matlock, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas.

A17_NAM_ACKN_Group.jpg

Winning teams of the four Acknowledgement prizes (l-r): Anyeley Hallova, project^ and Thomas F. Robinson, LEVER Architecture; Stephen Luoni and Marty Matlock, University of Arkansas; Sharon Johnston and Mark Lee of Johnston Marklee & Associates; and Vivian Kuan and Mitchell Joachim of Terreform ONE.

A17 NAM_NG1_Baronian-1.jpg

Georgina Baronian from Princeton University won the Next Generation 1st prize for a Prototype for a cooling roof.

A17_NAM_NG2_Heinric.jpg

Jason Heinrich, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada - winner of the Next Generation 2nd prize for a Protocol for agent-based neighborhood transformation.

A17_NAM_NG3_Gunawan.jpg

Sarah Gunawan, School of Architcture and Planning, University at Buffalo, NY - winner of the Next Generation 3rd prize for Retrofitting residential neighborhoods.

A17_NAM_NG4_Lazovskis.jpg

Peteris Lazovskis, Harvard University, Cambridge MA - winner of the Next Generation 4th prize for Climate control experiments for enhanced comfort levels.

A17_NAM_NG_Group_02.jpg

Winners of the Next Generation prizes (l-r): Sarah Gunawan, School of Architcture and Planning, University at Buffalo, New York, USA (3rd); Georgina Baronian, Princeton University, Princeton, New Jersey, USA (1st); Jason Heinrich, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada (2nd); Peteris Lazovskis, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA (4th).

A17_NAM_BBR_Lee_Johnston.jpg

Recipients of the LafargeHolcim Building Better Recognition (l-r): Gloria Lee & Nathan Swift, SwiftLeeOffice, Los Angeles, USA.

A17_NAM_BBR_Lee.jpg

Gloria Lee of SwiftLeeOffice (SLO), Los Angeles, introduces the work of SLO including the new school building prototype for the Los Angeles Unified School District to replace several inadequate temporary structures. The project won the LafargeHolcim Awards Silver North America in 2011 and the LafargeHolcim Building Better Recognition for standing the test of time as a particularly successful example of sustainable building.

A17_BBR_Casanova_Lee_Swift_03a.jpg

Presentation of the LafargeHolcim Building Better Recognition (l-r): Pascal Casanova, Member of the Executive Committee of LafargeHolcim responsible for North America including Mexico with recipients Gloria Lee & Nathan Swift, SwiftLeeOffice, Los Angeles, USA.

A17_NAM_SPEAKER_Soiron.jpg

Introducing the LafargeHolcim Foundation and its role in promoting sustainable construction worldwide: Rolf Soiron, Chairman of the Board of the LafargeHolcim Foundation, Switzerland.

A17_NAM_MOOD_Audience_01.jpg

A full house of architects, engineers, building professionals and experts attended the LafargeHolcim Awards prize handover for North America in Chicago.

A17_NAM_JURY_Daly.jpg

Kevin Daly, Founder Kevin Daly Architects, Los Angeles and Member of the LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 jury for North America introduces the winners of the Next Generation category for students and young professionals.

A17_NAM_JURY_Meggers.jpg

Forrest Meggers, Professor at the School of Architecture & Andlinger Center for Energy & Environment at Princeton University and Member of the LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 jury for North America introduces the winners of the LafargeHolcim Awards Acknowledgement prizes.

A17_NAM_JURY_Graham.jpg

Sarah Graham, Founding Partner agps-architecture, Los Angeles/Zurich and Member of the LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 jury for North America, introduces the LafargeHolcim Awards which has become the world’s most significant competition for sustainable design.

A17_NAM_SHOW_ElliottFrom.jpg

Chicago-based artbeatlive Elliott From on stage at the LafargeHolcim Awards.

A17_NAM_MOOD_Dinner.jpg

A full house of architects, engineers, building professionals and experts attended the LafargeHolcim Awards prize handover for North America in Chicago.

A17_NAM_MOOD_Audience_02.jpg

A full house of architects, engineers, building professionals and experts attended the LafargeHolcim Awards prize handover for North America in Chicago.

A17_NAM_SPEAKER_Baer.jpg

Geoffrey Baer, host of the legendary Chicago T program “Ask Geoffrey” welcomed the guests of the LafargeHolcim Awards ceremony to his city with a run-down of its 400 million year history in ten minutes. He started with the fossils of the region’s early inhabitant ammonites and rapidly brought all guests up to speed with what makes Chicago such an iconic city.

A17_NAM_SHOW_QuickChange.jpg

David Michael Maas and Dania Kasseva of “QuickChange” entertained the guests of the Awards ceremony with a series of elegant ballroom sequences combined with a progression of dramatically colourful costume changes.

A17_NAM_BBR_Casanova_Lee_Swift_01.jpg

Pascal Casanova (l), Member of the Executive Committee of LafargeHolcim responsible for North America including Mexico presents the LafargeHolcim Building Better Recognition to Gloria Lee & Nathan Swift, SwiftLeeOffice, Los Angeles, USA.

A17_NAM_NG_Group.jpg

Winners of the Next Generation prizes (l-r): Sarah Gunawan, School of Architcture and Planning, University at Buffalo, New York, USA (3rd); Georgina Baronian, Princeton University, Princeton, New Jersey, USA (1st); Jason Heinrich, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada (2nd); Peteris Lazovskis, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA (4th).

LafargeHolcim Awards Gold, Silver and Bronze winning teams: Eric Mahoney, Haibin Tan, Constance Bodurow and Willie Bright (Gold); Frano Violich, Shawna Meyer and Sheila Kennedy from Kennedy & Violich Architecture (Bronze); and Oliver Lang, Cynthia Wilson and James Ko from LWPAC + Intelligent City (Silver).
Winners of the LafargeHolcim Awards Gold 2017 (l-r): Haibin Tan, Constance Bodurow, Willie Bright and Eric Mahoney for their project Bottom-up neighborhood planning in Detroit.
Winners of the LafargeHolcim Awards Silver 2017 (l-r): Cynthia Wilson, Oliver Lang and James Ko for a modular midrise housing project in Vancouver.
Members of the team from Kennedy & Violich Architecture (l-r): Mary White, Kristina Jones, Frano Violich, Shawna Meyer, Sheila Kennedy and Cathrin Summa. Their net-zero greenhouse for Wellesley College won the LafargeHolcim Awards Bronze 2017 for region North America.
The UCLA Warner Graduate Art Studio renovation and addition by (l-r): Mark Lee and Sharon Johnston of Johnston Marklee & Associates, Los Angeles won an Acknowledgement prize.
Winners of an Acknowledgement prize for the design of an All-timber high-rise load-bearing structure in Portland, Oregon (l-r): Thomas F. Robinson, LEVER Architecture and Anyeley Hallova, project^, both Portland, Oregon.
Vivian Kuan (l) and Mitchell Joachim of Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, New York received an Acknowledgement prize for their modular edible insect farm.
Acknowledgement prize winners for an Urban watershed framework plan in Conway, Arkansas (l-r): Stephen Luoni and Marty Matlock, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Winning teams of the four Acknowledgement prizes (l-r): Anyeley Hallova, project^ and Thomas F. Robinson, LEVER Architecture; Stephen Luoni and Marty Matlock, University of Arkansas; Sharon Johnston and Mark Lee of Johnston Marklee & Associates; and Vivian Kuan and Mitchell Joachim of Terreform ONE.
Georgina Baronian from Princeton University won the Next Generation 1st prize for a Prototype for a cooling roof.
Jason Heinrich, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada - winner of the Next Generation 2nd prize for a Protocol for agent-based neighborhood transformation.
Sarah Gunawan, School of Architcture and Planning, University at Buffalo, NY - winner of the Next Generation 3rd prize for Retrofitting residential neighborhoods.
Peteris Lazovskis, Harvard University, Cambridge MA - winner of the Next Generation 4th prize for Climate control experiments for enhanced comfort levels.
Winners of the Next Generation prizes (l-r): Sarah Gunawan, School of Architcture and Planning, University at Buffalo, New York, USA (3rd); Georgina Baronian, Princeton University, Princeton, New Jersey, USA (1st); Jason Heinrich, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada (2nd); Peteris Lazovskis, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA (4th).
Recipients of the LafargeHolcim Building Better Recognition (l-r): Gloria Lee & Nathan Swift, SwiftLeeOffice, Los Angeles, USA.
Gloria Lee of SwiftLeeOffice (SLO), Los Angeles, introduces the work of SLO including the new school building prototype for the Los Angeles Unified School District to replace several inadequate temporary structures. The project won the LafargeHolcim Awards Silver North America in 2011 and the LafargeHolcim Building Better Recognition for standing the test of time as a particularly successful example of sustainable building.
Presentation of the LafargeHolcim Building Better Recognition (l-r): Pascal Casanova, Member of the Executive Committee of LafargeHolcim responsible for North America including Mexico with recipients Gloria Lee & Nathan Swift, SwiftLeeOffice, Los Angeles, USA.
Introducing the LafargeHolcim Foundation and its role in promoting sustainable construction worldwide: Rolf Soiron, Chairman of the Board of the LafargeHolcim Foundation, Switzerland.
A full house of architects, engineers, building professionals and experts attended the LafargeHolcim Awards prize handover for North America in Chicago.
Kevin Daly, Founder Kevin Daly Architects, Los Angeles and Member of the LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 jury for North America introduces the winners of the Next Generation category for students and young professionals.
Forrest Meggers, Professor at the School of Architecture & Andlinger Center for Energy & Environment at Princeton University and Member of the LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 jury for North America introduces the winners of the LafargeHolcim Awards Acknowledgement prizes.
Sarah Graham, Founding Partner agps-architecture, Los Angeles/Zurich and Member of the LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 jury for North America, introduces the LafargeHolcim Awards which has become the world’s most significant competition for sustainable design.
Chicago-based artbeatlive Elliott From on stage at the LafargeHolcim Awards.
A full house of architects, engineers, building professionals and experts attended the LafargeHolcim Awards prize handover for North America in Chicago.
A full house of architects, engineers, building professionals and experts attended the LafargeHolcim Awards prize handover for North America in Chicago.
Geoffrey Baer, host of the legendary Chicago T program “Ask Geoffrey” welcomed the guests of the LafargeHolcim Awards ceremony to his city with a run-down of its 400 million year history in ten minutes. He started with the fossils of the region’s early inhabitant ammonites and rapidly brought all guests up to speed with what makes Chicago such an iconic city.
David Michael Maas and Dania Kasseva of “QuickChange” entertained the guests of the Awards ceremony with a series of elegant ballroom sequences combined with a progression of dramatically colourful costume changes.
Pascal Casanova (l), Member of the Executive Committee of LafargeHolcim responsible for North America including Mexico presents the LafargeHolcim Building Better Recognition to Gloria Lee & Nathan Swift, SwiftLeeOffice, Los Angeles, USA.
Winners of the Next Generation prizes (l-r): Sarah Gunawan, School of Architcture and Planning, University at Buffalo, New York, USA (3rd); Georgina Baronian, Princeton University, Princeton, New Jersey, USA (1st); Jason Heinrich, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada (2nd); Peteris Lazovskis, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA (4th).
The winners of the LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 winners for North America have been announced in Chicago, USA.

The prize-winning projects and their teams show how the leading edge of sustainable design means reaching far beyond “common sense”. Their approaches use proven instruments that are cleverly applied to improve the quality of life. So the world builds better.

Winners

Gold | USD 100,000 | Detroit, USA

Grassroots Microgrid in Michigan
Grassroots Microgrid in Michigan
Bottom-up neighborhood planning
Main Author
Constance C. Bodurow - studio[Ci], Detroit, USA
Further Author(s)
David Cross - It Starts at Home (IS@H), Detroit, USA; Darrel West - Detroit, USA; Will Bright - It Starts at Home (IS@H), Detroit, USA; Donald Carpenter - Great Lakes Stormwater Management Institute, Southfield, USA; Mark Hagerty - Michigan Solar Solutions, Commerce, USA; Nathaniel Autrey - DTE Energy, Detroit, USA; Mark Drotar - Detroit, USA; Meaghan Markiewicz - Detroit, USA; Drew Bradford - Detroit, USA; Paige Spagnuolo - Detroit, USA; Ruiyi Liu - Detroit, USA; Amin Toghiani - Detroit, USA; Yochen Pan - Detroit, USA; Tim Miller - Detroit, USA; Yu Zhu - Detroit, USA; Brandi Patterson - Detroit, USA; Cory Benjamin - Detroit, USA; Drew Mittig - Detroit, USA; Fares Ahmed - Detroit, USA; Lina Alosachie - Detroit, USA; Karl Seidman - Detroit, USA; Leigh Carroll - Detroit, USA; Grant Williams - Detroit, USA; Sam Jung - Detroit, USA; Kelly Blynn - Detroit, USA; David Musselman - Detroit, USA Read more »

Silver | USD 50,000 | Vancouver, Canada

Stacked in Canada
Stacked in Canada
Modular midrise housing
Main Author
Cynthia Wilson - LWPAC + Intelligent City, Vancouver, Canada; Oliver Lang - LWPAC + Intelligent City, Vancouver, Canada
Further Author(s)
Martina Caniglia - LWPAC + Intelligent City, Vancouver, Canada; Ryan Gillespie - LWPAC + Intelligent City, Vancouver, Canada; Thomas Bocahut - LWPAC, Vancouver, Canada; Jenny Lee - LWPAC, Vancouver, Canada; Mingyue Zhang - LWPAC, Vancouver, Canada Read more »

Bronze | USD 30,000 | Boston, USA

Global Flora in Massachusetts
Global Flora in Massachusetts
Net-zero greenhouse for Wellesley College
Main Author
Sheila Kennedy - Kennedy & Violich Architecture, Boston, USA; Frano Violich - Kennedy & Violich Architecture, Boston, USA
Further Author(s)
John Swift - Buro Happold, Boston, USA; Pratik Raval - Transsolar, New York City, USA; Suzan Tillotson - Tillotson Design, New York City, USA; Kevin Callery - Jensen Hughes, New York City, USA; David Conway - Nitsch Engineering, New York City, USA; James Vermuelens - Vermeulens, New York City, USA; Thomas Amoroso - Andropogon, Philadelphia, USA; David Small; Scott Kelly - ReVision, Philadelphia, USA Read more »

Acknowledgement prizes

Acknowledgement prize | USD 20,000 | New York City, USA

Cricket Shelter in New York
Cricket Shelter in New York
Modular edible insect farm
Main Author
Mitchell Joachim - Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, USA
Further Author(s)
Maria Aiolova - Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, USA; Melanie Fessel - Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, USA; Vivian Kuan - Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, USA; Felipe Molina - Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, USA; Matthew Tarpley - Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, USA; Jiachen Xu - Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, USA; Mathew Mitchell - Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, USA; Wilson Francis Slagle - Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, USA; Weiqiao Lin - Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, USA; Madeline Laberge - Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, USA; John Andrew Mikesh - Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, USA; Molly Ritmiller - Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, USA; Liana Grobstein - Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, USA; Michael Chambers - Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, USA; Lissette Olivares - Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, USA; Cheto Castellano - Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, USA; Shandor Hassan - Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, USA; Christian Hamrick - Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, USA; Ivan Fuentealba - Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, USA; Sung Moon - Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, USA; Kamila Varela - Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, USA; Yucel Guven - Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, USA; Chloe Byrne - Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, USA; Miguel Lantigua-Inoa - Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, USA; Alex Colard - Terreform ONE, Brooklyn, USA Read more »

Acknowledgement prize | USD 20,000 | Culver City, CA, USA

Elemental Construction in California
Elemental Construction in California
UCLA Warner Graduate Art Studio renovation and addition
Main Author
Sharon Johnston - Johnston Marklee, Los Angeles, USA; Mark Lee - Johnston Marklee, Los Angeles, USA
Further Author(s)
Nicholas Hofstede - Johnston Marklee, Los Angeles, USA; Lindsay Erickson - Johnston Marklee, Los Angeles, USA; David Gray; Tori McKenna; Kevin O’Connell; Ishwar Dhungana - KPFF, Los Angeles, USA; Guy Smith - Horton Lees Brogden, Los Angeles, USA; Amy Hackney - Simpson Gumpertz & Heger, Los Angeles, USA; Chris Sterparn - Capital Projects Group, Los Angeles, USA; John Carter - C Plus C Consulting, Los Angeles, USA; Cassidy Green - GAIA, Los Angeles, USA; Walker Donahue - Jensen Hughes, Los Angeles, USA; Sean Hira - ME Engineers, Culver City, USA; Hayden McKay - Horton Lees Brogden, New York City, USA; Reto Geiser - MG&CO, Houston, USA; -NO NAME- - Van Deusen & Associates, Pasadena, USA; Jim Good - Veneklasen, Santa Monica, USA; Pamela Burton - Pamela Burton & Company, Santa Monica, USA Read more »

Acknowledgement prize | USD 20,000 | Portland, OR, USA

Ingrained Framework in Oregon
Ingrained Framework in Oregon
All-timber high-rise load-bearing structure
Main Author
Thomas F. Robinson - LEVER Architecture, Portland, USA; Anyeley Hallova - project^, Portland, USA Read more »

Acknowledgement prize | USD 20,000 | Conway, AR, USA

Reconciled Landscape in Arkansas
Reconciled Landscape in Arkansas
Urban watershed framework plan
Main Author
Stephen Luoni - University of Arkansas, Community Design Center, Fayetteville, USA
Further Author(s)
Jonathan Martinez - University of Arkansas, Community Design Center, Fayetteville, USA; Kay Curry - University of Arkansas, Community Design Center, Fayetteville, USA; Allison Lee Thurmond Quinlan - Flintlock Architecture & Landscape, Fayetteville, USA; Cory Amos - Modus Studio, Fayetteville, USA; -NO NAME- - University of Arkansas, Department of Biological & Agricultural Engineering; -NO NAME- - Miller Boskus Lack Architects, Fayetteville, USA; Marty Matlock - University of Arkansas, Office for Sustainability; David Jimenez - CDR Studio Architects, New York City, USA; Jeffrey E. Huber - Florida Atlantic University, Wilton Manors, USA; Jay Williams - Tuscon, USA; Jessica Ann Hester - Verdant Studio, Rogers, USA; James McCarty - Beaver Water District, Lowell, USA; Robert Quinten McElvain - Camas, USA; Scott Grummer - City of Conway, Conway, USA; Francisco Mejias Villatoro - Alicante, Spain; Tanzil Shafique - Dhaka, Bangladesh Read more »

"Next Generation" prizes

"Next Generation" 1st prize | USD 25,000 | Princeton, NJ, USA

Evaporative Big Box in New Jersey
Evaporative Big Box in New Jersey
Prototype for a cooling roof
Main Author
Georgina Baronian - Princeton University, Princeton, USA Read more »

"Next Generation" 2nd prize | USD 20,000 | Vancouver, Canada

Relational Urbanism in Canada
Relational Urbanism in Canada
Protocol for agent-based neighborhood transformation
Main Author
Jason Heinrich - University of British Columbia (UBC), Vancouver, Canada Read more »

"Next Generation" 3rd prize | USD 15,000 | Markham, Ontario, Canada

Synanthropic Suburbia in Canada
Synanthropic Suburbia in Canada
Retrofitting residential neighborhoods
Main Author
Sarah Gunawan - State University of New York (SUNY), University at Buffalo, School of Architecture & Planning, Buffalo, USA Read more »

"Next Generation" 4th prize | USD 10,000 | Boston, USA

Airflow Carving in Massachusetts
Airflow Carving in Massachusetts
Climate control experiments for enhanced comfort levels
Main Author
Peteris Lazovskis - Harvard University, Cambridge, USA Read more »
 
