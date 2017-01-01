LafargeHolcim Foundation Rewarding Excellence in Sustainable Construction
Awards
Global LafargeHolcim Awards 2018
Global LafargeHolcim Awards winners 2018

“Hydropuncture”, Global LafargeHolcim Awards Gold winning project in Mexico City, is a water retention and treatment complex including flood basins and public amenities with spaces that follow the gravitational logic of flowing water.

Winners of the Global LafargeHolcim Awards Gold 2018 (l-r): Loreta Castro Reguera and Manuel Perló Cohen, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, Mexico City for Publicly-accessible water retention and treatment complex in Mexico at the regional prize ceremony.

“Legacy Restored”, Global LafargeHolcim Awards Silver winning project in Niger, is a religious and secular complex that creates a civic space open to all and champions local artisanship, traditional building techniques and materials produced on site.

Global LafargeHolcim Awards Silver 2018 winners for Religious and secular complex, Dandaji, Niger (l-r): Iranian architect Yasaman Esmaili and Nigerien architect Mariam Kamara at the regional prize ceremony.

“Grassroots Microgrid”, Global LafargeHolcim Awards Bronze winning project in Detroit, is a community-driven initiative enabling neighborhoods to reach energy autonomy and creating a new economic paradigm for community renewal.

Winners of the Global LafargeHolcim Awards Bronze 2018 celebrate (l-r): Constance Bodurow from studio[Ci], Detroit, USA with Eric Mahoney, Will Bright, Haibin Tan and Jinru Shen at the regional prize ceremony.

“Hydropuncture”, Global LafargeHolcim Awards Gold winning project in Mexico City, is a water retention and treatment complex including flood basins and public amenities with spaces that follow the gravitational logic of flowing water.
Winners of the Global LafargeHolcim Awards Gold 2018 (l-r): Loreta Castro Reguera and Manuel Perló Cohen, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, Mexico City for Publicly-accessible water retention and treatment complex in Mexico at the regional prize ceremony.
“Legacy Restored”, Global LafargeHolcim Awards Silver winning project in Niger, is a religious and secular complex that creates a civic space open to all and champions local artisanship, traditional building techniques and materials produced on site.
Global LafargeHolcim Awards Silver 2018 winners for Religious and secular complex, Dandaji, Niger (l-r): Iranian architect Yasaman Esmaili and Nigerien architect Mariam Kamara at the regional prize ceremony.
“Grassroots Microgrid”, Global LafargeHolcim Awards Bronze winning project in Detroit, is a community-driven initiative enabling neighborhoods to reach energy autonomy and creating a new economic paradigm for community renewal.
Winners of the Global LafargeHolcim Awards Bronze 2018 celebrate (l-r): Constance Bodurow from studio[Ci], Detroit, USA with Eric Mahoney, Will Bright, Haibin Tan and Jinru Shen at the regional prize ceremony.
The Global LafargeHolcim Awards 2018 winners are models for megacities in Mexico, urban communities in the USA, and rural villages in Niger win top prizes in the world’s most significant competition for sustainable design.

These exemplary sustainable construction projects were selected from 15 finalist submissions by a jury of independent experts led by Alejandro Aravena. The finalists were the regional Awards 2017 winning projects that had been selected from more than 5,000 entries for projects to be built in 131 countries.

Winners

Gold | USD 150,000 | Mexico City, Mexico

Hydropuncture in Mexico
Hydropuncture in Mexico
Publicly-accessible water retention and treatment complex
Main Author
Manuel Perló Cohen - Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM), Mexico City, Mexico; Loreta Castro Reguera - Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM), Mexico City, Mexico
Further Author(s)
Yvonne Labiaga - Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM), Mexico City, Mexico; Elena Tudela - Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM), Mexico City, Mexico; Víctor Luna - Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM), Mexico City, Mexico; Fernando Gómez - Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM), Mexico City, Mexico; Oscar Torrentera - HUVA Consultoría; Julian Arroyo - D202, Mexico City, Mexico; Sara Sour - Virens Arquitectura Paisaje Ingeniería, Mexico City, Mexico; Gustavo Rojas - Área Común, Mexico City, Mexico; Néstor Rangel - Taller Capital, Mexico City, Mexico; José Antonio Poncelis - GAIA, Los Angeles, USA; Jorge Compeán - GAIA, Los Angeles, USA; Alejandra Ramos - Mexico City, Mexico; Emilio Ponce - Mexico City, Mexico; Jetro Centeno - Mexico City, Mexico; Margarita Gorbea - Mexico City, Mexico; Oscar Díaz - Mexico City, Mexico; Lino Pau - Mexico City, Mexico Read more »

Silver | USD 100,000 | Dandaji, Niger

Legacy Restored in Niger
Legacy Restored in Niger
Religious and secular complex
Main Author
Mariam Kamara - atelier masomi, Niger; Yasaman Esmaili - studio chahar, Iran Read more »

Bronze | USD 50,000 | Detroit, USA

Grassroots Microgrid in Michigan
Grassroots Microgrid in Michigan
Community-driven neighborhood planning
Main Author
Constance C. Bodurow - studio[Ci], Detroit, USA
Further Author(s)
David Cross - It Starts at Home (IS@H), Detroit, USA; Darrel West - Detroit, USA; Will Bright - It Starts at Home (IS@H), Detroit, USA; Donald Carpenter - Great Lakes Stormwater Management Institute, Southfield, USA; Mark Hagerty - Michigan Solar Solutions, Commerce, USA; Nathaniel Autrey - DTE Energy, Detroit, USA; Mark Drotar - Detroit, USA; Meaghan Markiewicz - Detroit, USA; Drew Bradford - Detroit, USA; Paige Spagnuolo - Detroit, USA; Ruiyi Liu - Detroit, USA; Amin Toghiani - Detroit, USA; Yochen Pan - Detroit, USA; Tim Miller - Detroit, USA; Yu Zhu - Detroit, USA; Brandi Patterson - Detroit, USA; Cory Benjamin - Detroit, USA; Drew Mittig - Detroit, USA; Fares Ahmed - Detroit, USA; Lina Alosachie - Detroit, USA; Karl Seidman - Detroit, USA; Leigh Carroll - Detroit, USA; Grant Williams - Detroit, USA; Sam Jung - Detroit, USA; Kelly Blynn - Detroit, USA; David Musselman - Detroit, USA Read more »

Ideas prizes

Ideas prize | USD 15,000 | Cherry Valley, CA, USA

Cooling Roof in California
Cooling Roof in California
Prototype for an evaporative roof for radiant cooling
Main Author
Georgina Baronian - Princeton University, Princeton, USA Read more »

Ideas prize | USD 15,000 | Punta Loyola, Argentina

Territorial Figure in Argentina
Territorial Figure in Argentina
Tidal energy landscape
Main Author
Stefano Romagnoli - Universidad Nacional de Córdoba, Córdoba, Argentina; Juan Cruz Serafini - Universidad Nacional de Córdoba, Córdoba, Argentina; Tomás Pont Apóstolo - Universidad Nacional de Córdoba, Córdoba, Argentina Read more »

Ideas prize | USD 15,000 | Karaga, Ghana

Refrigerating Jar in Ghana
Refrigerating Jar in Ghana
Shea butter storage for Nyingali community
Main Author
Wonjoon Han - VHAN, Seoul, South Korea; Sookhee Yuk - Make Africa Better, Seoul, South Korea; Gahee Van - VHAN, Seoul, South Korea Read more »
 
Awards Details
