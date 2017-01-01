Winners of the Global LafargeHolcim Awards Bronze 2018 celebrate (l-r): Constance Bodurow from studio[Ci], Detroit, USA with Eric Mahoney, Will Bright, Haibin Tan and Jinru Shen at the regional prize ceremony.

“Grassroots Microgrid”, Global LafargeHolcim Awards Bronze winning project in Detroit, is a community-driven initiative enabling neighborhoods to reach energy autonomy and creating a new economic paradigm for community renewal.

Global LafargeHolcim Awards Silver 2018 winners for Religious and secular complex, Dandaji, Niger (l-r): Iranian architect Yasaman Esmaili and Nigerien architect Mariam Kamara at the regional prize ceremony.

“Legacy Restored”, Global LafargeHolcim Awards Silver winning project in Niger, is a religious and secular complex that creates a civic space open to all and champions local artisanship, traditional building techniques and materials produced on site.

Winners of the Global LafargeHolcim Awards Gold 2018 (l-r): Loreta Castro Reguera and Manuel Perló Cohen, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, Mexico City for Publicly-accessible water retention and treatment complex in Mexico at the regional prize ceremony.

“Hydropuncture”, Global LafargeHolcim Awards Gold winning project in Mexico City, is a water retention and treatment complex including flood basins and public amenities with spaces that follow the gravitational logic of flowing water.

The Global LafargeHolcim Awards 2018 winners are models for megacities in Mexico, urban communities in the USA, and rural villages in Niger win top prizes in the world’s most significant competition for sustainable design.

These exemplary sustainable construction projects were selected from 15 finalist submissions by a jury of independent experts led by Alejandro Aravena. The finalists were the regional Awards 2017 winning projects that had been selected from more than 5,000 entries for projects to be built in 131 countries.