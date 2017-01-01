LafargeHolcim Foundation Rewarding Excellence in Sustainable Construction
Awards
Regional LafargeHolcim Awards 2017
Asia Pacific
  1. Home
  2. Awards
  3. 5th Cycle
  4. Asia Pacific
  5. Winners

Regional LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 Asia Pacific

A17_APAC_MAIN_Group.jpg

Winners of the LafargeHolcim Awards Gold, Silver and Bronze 2017 for Asia Pacific, presented in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

A17_APAC_ACKN_Group.jpg

Winners of the LafargeHolcim Awards Acknowledgement prizes 2017 for Asia Pacific, presented in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

A17_APAC_NG_Group.jpg

Winners of the LafargeHolcim Awards Next Generation prizes 2017 for Asia Pacific, presented in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

A17_APAC_All_Winners_Group.jpg

Celebrating teams from all eleven LafargeHolcim Awards prize-winning teams from Asia Pacific for 2017.

A17_APAC_GOLD_Rane_Tiwari.jpg

Winners of the LafargeHolcim Awards Gold 2017 for Asia Pacific (l-r): Neha Rane and Avneesh Tiwari, atArchitecture, India for Home for marginalized children, Thane, India. On a tight urban site, this project houses orphaned children in a building with a playful and generous vertical form.

A17_APAC_SILVER_Heinzelmann_Suryawinata.jpg

Winners of the LafargeHolcim Awards Silver 2017 for Asia Pacific (l-r): Florian Heinzelmann and Daliana Suryawinata, SHAU, Bandung, Indonesia for Learning center, Bandung, Indonesia. Using simple construction, this “micro library” creatively promotes literacy and community across Indonesia.

A17_APAC_BRONZE_Hassell_Sim_Ahmed_Kessling.jpg

Winners of the LafargeHolcim Awards Bronze 2017 for Asia Pacific (l-r): Richard Hassell and Sim Choon Heok, WOHA, Singapore, Jalal Ahmad, J.A. Architects, Dhaka, Bangladesh and Wolfgang Kessling, Transsolar Energietechnik, Munich, Germany for BRAC university campus, Dhaka, Bangladesh. Remediating polluted swamp land and floating a new university building upon it, this project adds both open and built space to the city.

A17_APAC_ACKN_Muhammad_Puji.jpg

Kamil Muhammad and Brahmastyo Puji, pppooolll, Jakarta, Indonesia winner of a LafargeHolcim Awards Acknowledgement prize for Training center for organic agriculture in Parung, West Java, Indonesia.

A17_APAC_ACKN_Mehl_Premthada.jpg

LafargeHolcim Awards Acknowledgement prize 2017 Asia Pacific winner (l-r): Nathan Mehl and Boonserm Premthada (Main Author), Bangkok Project Studio, Bangkok, Thailand. Ban Chang town hall, Rayong, Thailand: Surrealistic pavilion that turns a local waste product into a durable contribution to community.

A17_APAC_ACKN_Li_Hao_Zhang_Wu_Nie.jpg

LafargeHolcim Awards Acknowledgement prize 2017 Asia Pacific winner (l-r): Peiming Li, Tsinghua University; Shimeng Hao, Beijing University of Civil Engineering & Architecture; Yue Zhang, Liying Wu, and Cong Nie, Tsinghua University, all in Beijing, China.

A17_APAC_ACKN_Mazereeuw_Ovalles.jpg

Multifunctional public space, Thecho, Nepal won a LafargeHolcim Awards Acknowledgement prize for (l-r): Miho Mazereeuw and Larisa Ovalles, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Urban Risk Lab, Cambridge, MA, USA. A water-treatment and reservoir facility wrapped with social infrastructure.

A17_APAC_NG1_Yu_Zhu.jpg

Next Generation 1st prize winners (l-r): Yu Fei and Mengyuan Zhu, Southeast University, Nanjing, China for Participatory village transformation, Guming near Nanning, China: a low-rise, high-density urban transformation of a rural village.

A17_APAC_NG2_Maharaj.jpg

Next Generation 2nd prize winner Vedhant Maharaj, Rebel Base Collective, Johannesburg, South Africa for Water treatment infrastructure, Varanasi, India: a poetic interpretation of a water-purification facility providing public space on the banks of the Ganges River.

A17_APAC_NG3_Priyatna_Subagio_Deotama.jpg

Next Generation 3rd prize winners (l-r): Danna Rasyad Priyatna, Andi Subagio and Theodorus Alryano Deotama, SASO, Jakarta, Indonesia for Vocational training facility, Ruteng, Indonesia: a school that is more than an educational facility – a hub for multiple communal activities and vocational training on the island of Flores.

A17_APAC_NG4_Huang.jpg

Next Generation 4th prize winner Tzu-Jung Huang, Feng Chia University, Taiwan for Exploring resilient ecosystems, Taichung, Taiwan: an exploration of material stocks and flows at multiple scales as an alternative to predominant modes of city development.

A17_APAC_Legrand_Pathiraja.jpg

Presentation to winner of the LafargeHolcim Building Better Recognition (l-r): Thierry Legrand, President & Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Malaysia congratulates Milinda Pathiraja, Director, Partner & Co-Founder, Robust Architecture Workshop, Colombo, Sri Lanka. The design for a community library in Ambepussa, Sri Lanka, built with the support of former army personnel engaged in the nation’s civil war, shows that “turning swords into ploughshares” can be realized even today.

A17_APAC_Ng_Bates.jpg

Compère Cary Ng talks with Donald Bates, Head of the LafargeHolcim Awards jury 2017 for Asia Pacific and Chair of Architectural Design, Faculty of Architecture, Building & Planning, University of Melbourne, Australia about the Awards evaluation process based on the “target issues” for sustainable construction.

A17_APAC_Atkinson.jpg

Maria Atkinson, Member of the Board of the LafargeHolcim Foundation and Founding CEO of the Green Building Council of Australia introduces the LafargeHolcim Foundation and its role in promoting sustainable construction.

A17_APAC_Viray.jpg

Presenting winners of the Next Generation prizes: Erwin Viray, Head (Dean) of the Architecture Sustainable Design Pillar (ASD) at the Singapore University of Technology & Design (SUTD) and LafargeHolcim Awards Ambassador.

A17_APAC_Liu.jpg

Presenting winners of the Next Generation prizes: Doreen Heng Liu, Founder & Principal of NODE, Shenzhen, China and member of the LafargeHolcim Awards jury 2017 for Asia Pacific.

A17_APAC_Li.jpg

Introducing the LafargeHolcim Awards Acknowledgement prize winning projects: Xiangning Li, Assistant Dean, College of Architecture & Urban Planning, Tongji University.

A17_APAC_Dato_Abdul_Razak_bin_Jaafar.jpg

Datuk Haji Fadillah Yusof, Minister of Works, Malaysia delivers a welcome address and places sustainable construction in its local context.

LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
Winners of the LafargeHolcim Awards Gold, Silver and Bronze 2017 for Asia Pacific, presented in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
» Download high-resolution version (JPG, 1.40 MB)
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
Winners of the LafargeHolcim Awards Acknowledgement prizes 2017 for Asia Pacific, presented in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
» Download high-resolution version (JPG, 1.38 MB)
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
Winners of the LafargeHolcim Awards Next Generation prizes 2017 for Asia Pacific, presented in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
» Download high-resolution version (JPG, 1.31 MB)
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
Celebrating teams from all eleven LafargeHolcim Awards prize-winning teams from Asia Pacific for 2017.
» Download high-resolution version (JPG, 1.38 MB)
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
Winners of the LafargeHolcim Awards Gold 2017 for Asia Pacific (l-r): Neha Rane and Avneesh Tiwari, atArchitecture, India for Home for marginalized children, Thane, India. On a tight urban site, this project houses orphaned children in a building with a playful and generous vertical form.
» Download high-resolution version (JPG, 1.04 MB)
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
Winners of the LafargeHolcim Awards Silver 2017 for Asia Pacific (l-r): Florian Heinzelmann and Daliana Suryawinata, SHAU, Bandung, Indonesia for Learning center, Bandung, Indonesia. Using simple construction, this “micro library” creatively promotes literacy and community across Indonesia.
» Download high-resolution version (JPG, 1.17 MB)
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
Winners of the LafargeHolcim Awards Bronze 2017 for Asia Pacific (l-r): Richard Hassell and Sim Choon Heok, WOHA, Singapore, Jalal Ahmad, J.A. Architects, Dhaka, Bangladesh and Wolfgang Kessling, Transsolar Energietechnik, Munich, Germany for BRAC university campus, Dhaka, Bangladesh. Remediating polluted swamp land and floating a new university building upon it, this project adds both open and built space to the city.
» Download high-resolution version (JPG, 1.34 MB)
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
Kamil Muhammad and Brahmastyo Puji, pppooolll, Jakarta, Indonesia winner of a LafargeHolcim Awards Acknowledgement prize for Training center for organic agriculture in Parung, West Java, Indonesia.
» Download high-resolution version (JPG, 1.09 MB)
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards Acknowledgement prize 2017 Asia Pacific winner (l-r): Nathan Mehl and Boonserm Premthada (Main Author), Bangkok Project Studio, Bangkok, Thailand. Ban Chang town hall, Rayong, Thailand: Surrealistic pavilion that turns a local waste product into a durable contribution to community.
» Download high-resolution version (JPG, 1.05 MB)
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards Acknowledgement prize 2017 Asia Pacific winner (l-r): Peiming Li, Tsinghua University; Shimeng Hao, Beijing University of Civil Engineering & Architecture; Yue Zhang, Liying Wu, and Cong Nie, Tsinghua University, all in Beijing, China.
» Download high-resolution version (JPG, 1.24 MB)
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
Multifunctional public space, Thecho, Nepal won a LafargeHolcim Awards Acknowledgement prize for (l-r): Miho Mazereeuw and Larisa Ovalles, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Urban Risk Lab, Cambridge, MA, USA. A water-treatment and reservoir facility wrapped with social infrastructure.
» Download high-resolution version (JPG, 1.18 MB)
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
Next Generation 1st prize winners (l-r): Yu Fei and Mengyuan Zhu, Southeast University, Nanjing, China for Participatory village transformation, Guming near Nanning, China: a low-rise, high-density urban transformation of a rural village.
» Download high-resolution version (JPG, 1.12 MB)
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
Next Generation 2nd prize winner Vedhant Maharaj, Rebel Base Collective, Johannesburg, South Africa for Water treatment infrastructure, Varanasi, India: a poetic interpretation of a water-purification facility providing public space on the banks of the Ganges River.
» Download high-resolution version (JPG, 1.09 MB)
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
Next Generation 3rd prize winners (l-r): Danna Rasyad Priyatna, Andi Subagio and Theodorus Alryano Deotama, SASO, Jakarta, Indonesia for Vocational training facility, Ruteng, Indonesia: a school that is more than an educational facility – a hub for multiple communal activities and vocational training on the island of Flores.
» Download high-resolution version (JPG, 1.12 MB)
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
Next Generation 4th prize winner Tzu-Jung Huang, Feng Chia University, Taiwan for Exploring resilient ecosystems, Taichung, Taiwan: an exploration of material stocks and flows at multiple scales as an alternative to predominant modes of city development.
» Download high-resolution version (JPG, 1.10 MB)
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
Presentation to winner of the LafargeHolcim Building Better Recognition (l-r): Thierry Legrand, President & Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Malaysia congratulates Milinda Pathiraja, Director, Partner & Co-Founder, Robust Architecture Workshop, Colombo, Sri Lanka. The design for a community library in Ambepussa, Sri Lanka, built with the support of former army personnel engaged in the nation’s civil war, shows that “turning swords into ploughshares” can be realized even today.
» Download high-resolution version (JPG, 1.12 MB)
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
Compère Cary Ng talks with Donald Bates, Head of the LafargeHolcim Awards jury 2017 for Asia Pacific and Chair of Architectural Design, Faculty of Architecture, Building & Planning, University of Melbourne, Australia about the Awards evaluation process based on the “target issues” for sustainable construction.
» Download high-resolution version (JPG, 1.18 MB)
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
Maria Atkinson, Member of the Board of the LafargeHolcim Foundation and Founding CEO of the Green Building Council of Australia introduces the LafargeHolcim Foundation and its role in promoting sustainable construction.
» Download high-resolution version (JPG, 1.36 MB)
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
Presenting winners of the Next Generation prizes: Erwin Viray, Head (Dean) of the Architecture Sustainable Design Pillar (ASD) at the Singapore University of Technology & Design (SUTD) and LafargeHolcim Awards Ambassador.
» Download high-resolution version (JPG, 1.06 MB)
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
Presenting winners of the Next Generation prizes: Doreen Heng Liu, Founder & Principal of NODE, Shenzhen, China and member of the LafargeHolcim Awards jury 2017 for Asia Pacific.
» Download high-resolution version (JPG, 1.08 MB)
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
Introducing the LafargeHolcim Awards Acknowledgement prize winning projects: Xiangning Li, Assistant Dean, College of Architecture & Urban Planning, Tongji University.
» Download high-resolution version (JPG, 1.04 MB)
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
Datuk Haji Fadillah Yusof, Minister of Works, Malaysia delivers a welcome address and places sustainable construction in its local context.
» Download high-resolution version (JPG, 1.15 MB)
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Asia Pacific prize handover ceremony, Kuala Lumpur
« Back to article

The winners of the LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 winners for Asia Pacific have been announced in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Sustainable construction in Asia Pacific also means building for the community. The three main Awards winning projects deal with buildings for education – involving the community and sustainably improving neighborhoods.

Winners

Gold | USD 100,000 | Thane, India

White Rabbit in India
White Rabbit in India
Home for marginalized children
Main Author
Avneesh Tiwari - atArchitecture, Mumbai, India; Neha Rane - atArchitecture, Mumbai, India Read more »

Silver | USD 50,000 | Bandung, Indonesia

Micro Library in Indonesia
Micro Library in Indonesia
Learning Center
Main Author
Florian Heinzelmann - SHAU, Bandung, Indonesia; Daliana Suryawinata - SHAU, Bandung, Indonesia Read more »

Bronze | USD 30,000 | Dhaka, Bangladesh

Floating University in Bangladesh
Floating University in Bangladesh
BRAC University campus
Main Author
Mun Summ Wong - WOHA, Singapore
Further Author(s)
Richard Hassell - WOHA, Singapore; Sim Choon Heok - WOHA, Singapore; Jalal Ahmad - J.A. Architects, Dhaka, Bangladesh; Wolfgang Kessling - Transsolar Energietechnik, Munich, Germany Read more »

Acknowledgement prizes

Acknowledgement prize | USD 20,000 | Rayong, Thailand

Catenary Arches in Thailand
Catenary Arches in Thailand
Ban Chang Town Hall
Main Author
Boonserm Premthada - Bangkok Project Studio, Bangkok, Thailand Read more »

Acknowledgement prize | USD 20,000 | Parung, West Java, Indonesia

Growing Grassroots in Indonesia
Growing Grassroots in Indonesia
Training center for organic agriculture in Parung
Main Author
Muhammad Kamil - pppooolll, Jakarta, Indonesia; Brahmastyo Puji - pppooolll, Jakarta, Indonesia
Further Author(s)
Mohamad Firman - Bogor, Indonesia Read more »

Acknowledgement prize | USD 20,000 | Beijing, China

Maximize the Minimum in China
Maximize the Minimum in China
Baitasi urban regeneration
Main Author
Yue Zhang - Tsinghua University, School of Architecture , Beijing, China; Shimeng Hao - Beijing University of Civil Engineering & Architecture (BUCEA), School of Architecture & Urban Planning, Beijing, China; Liying Wu - Tsinghua University, School of Architecture , Beijing, China; Peiming Li - Tsinghua University, School of Architecture , Beijing, China; Cong Nie - Tsinghua University, School of Architecture , Beijing, China; Mengxing Cao - Tsinghua University, School of Architecture , Beijing, China; Yu Wang - Tsinghua University, School of Architecture , Beijing, China
Further Author(s)
Qingchun Li - Tsinghua University, School of Architecture , Beijing, China; Yang Zhang - Tsinghua University, School of Architecture , Beijing, China Read more »

Acknowledgement prize | USD 20,000 | Thecho, Nepal

Water Collective in Nepal
Water Collective in Nepal
Multifunctional public space
Main Author
Miho Mazereeuw - Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Urban Risk Lab, Cambridge, USA; David Moses - Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Urban Risk Lab, Cambridge, USA; Aditya Barve - Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Urban Risk Lab, Cambridge, USA; Larisa Ovalles - Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Urban Risk Lab, Cambridge, USA; Hugh Magee - Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Urban Risk Lab, Cambridge, USA Read more »

"Next Generation" prizes

"Next Generation" 1st prize | USD 25,000 | Guming near Nanjing, China

Low-rise, high-density in China
Low-rise, high-density in China
Participatory village transformation
Main Author
Mengyuan Zhu - Southeast University, Nanjing, China
Further Author(s)
Xing Yifan - Southeast University, Nanjing, China; Yu Fei - Southeast University, Nanjing, China; Pei Yifei - Southeast University, Nanjing, China Read more »

"Next Generation" 2nd prize | USD 20,000 | Varanasi, India

Sacred and Profane in India
Sacred and Profane in India
Water treatment infrastructure
Main Author
Vedhant Maharaj - Rebel Base Collective, Johannesburg, South Africa Read more »

"Next Generation" 3rd prize | USD 15,000 | Ruteng, Indonesia

School Hub in Indonesia
School Hub in Indonesia
Vocational training facility
Main Author
Andi Subagio - SASO, Jakarta, Indonesia
Further Author(s)
Danna Rasyad Priyatna - SASO, Jakarta, Indonesia; Theodorus Alryano Deotama - Jakarta, Indonesia Read more »

"Next Generation" 4th prize | USD 10,000 | Taichung, Taiwan

Meta(bio)lism in Taiwan
Meta(bio)lism in Taiwan
Exploring resilient ecosystems
Main Author
Tzu-Jung Huang - Feng Chia University, Taichung, Taiwan Read more »

Recognition

Building Better Recognition | Ambepussa, Sri Lanka

Post-War Collective
Post-War Collective
Community library and social recuperation
Main Author
Milinda Pathiraja - Robust Architecture Workshop, Colombo, Sri Lanka
Further Author(s)
Ganga Ratnayake - Robust Architecture Workshop, Colombo, Sri Lanka Read more »
 
Awards Details
Related Media & Downloads
Media Release
Building sustainably to improve communities
Building sustainably to improve communities

Sustainable construction in Asia Pacific also means building for the community. This was clearly shown by the projects that won prizes in…

Media Release
Juries to evaluate record number of LafargeHolcim Awards projects
Juries to evaluate record number of LafargeHolcim Awards projects

The 5th International LafargeHolcim Awards competition for projects and visions in sustainable construction closed at the end of March 2017.…

Video
White Rabbit: Gold 2017 Asia Pacific
White Rabbit: Gold 2017 Asia Pacific

Home for marginalized children, Thane, India – This home for 30 children replaces an existing facility which tends to …

Video
Micro Library: Silver 2017 Asia Pacific
Micro Library: Silver 2017 Asia Pacific

Learning Center in Bandung, Indonesia – Set within a park, this “micro library” aims to raise literacy by offering …

Video
Floating University: Bronze 2017 Asia Pacific
Floating University: Bronze 2017 Asia Pacific

BRAC University campus, Dhaka, Bangladesh – This project achieves the impossible on polluted swampland in Dhaka: it adds …

Video
Catenary Arches: Acknowledgement 2017 Asia Pacific
Catenary Arches: Acknowledgement 2017 Asia Pacific

Ban Chang Town Hall, Rayong, Thailand – The project began with a decision by the local community to invest in …

Video
Growing Grassroots: Acknowledgement 2017 Asia Pacific
Growing Grassroots: Acknowledgement 2017 Asia Pacific

Organic agriculture in Parung, West Java, Indonesia – An Indonesia-based non-profit, non-governmental organization Urban …

Video
Maximize the Minimum: Acknowledgement 2017 Asia Pacific
Maximize the Minimum: Acknowledgement 2017 Asia Pacific

Baitasi urban regeneration, Beijing, China – Initiated by a state-owned enterprise, the project offers a set of …

Video
Water Collective: Acknowledgement 2017 Asia Pacific
Water Collective: Acknowledgement 2017 Asia Pacific

Multifunctional public space in Thecho, Nepal – This project replaces an existing dilapidated guesthouse with a new …

Video
Post-War Collective: Building Better Recognition 2017 Asia Pacific
Post-War Collective: Building Better Recognition 2017 Asia Pacific

Community library and social recuperation, Ambepussa, Sri Lanka – This is the fifth time the LafargeHolcim Awards …

Newsletter
Newsletter
LafargeHolcim Foundation
 
   