Winners of the LafargeHolcim Awards Gold, Silver and Bronze 2017 for Asia Pacific, presented in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Winners of the LafargeHolcim Awards Acknowledgement prizes 2017 for Asia Pacific, presented in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Winners of the LafargeHolcim Awards Next Generation prizes 2017 for Asia Pacific, presented in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Celebrating teams from all eleven LafargeHolcim Awards prize-winning teams from Asia Pacific for 2017.

Winners of the LafargeHolcim Awards Gold 2017 for Asia Pacific (l-r): Neha Rane and Avneesh Tiwari, atArchitecture, India for Home for marginalized children, Thane, India. On a tight urban site, this project houses orphaned children in a building with a playful and generous vertical form.

Winners of the LafargeHolcim Awards Silver 2017 for Asia Pacific (l-r): Florian Heinzelmann and Daliana Suryawinata, SHAU, Bandung, Indonesia for Learning center, Bandung, Indonesia. Using simple construction, this “micro library” creatively promotes literacy and community across Indonesia.

Winners of the LafargeHolcim Awards Bronze 2017 for Asia Pacific (l-r): Richard Hassell and Sim Choon Heok, WOHA, Singapore, Jalal Ahmad, J.A. Architects, Dhaka, Bangladesh and Wolfgang Kessling, Transsolar Energietechnik, Munich, Germany for BRAC university campus, Dhaka, Bangladesh. Remediating polluted swamp land and floating a new university building upon it, this project adds both open and built space to the city.

Kamil Muhammad and Brahmastyo Puji, pppooolll, Jakarta, Indonesia winner of a LafargeHolcim Awards Acknowledgement prize for Training center for organic agriculture in Parung, West Java, Indonesia.

LafargeHolcim Awards Acknowledgement prize 2017 Asia Pacific winner (l-r): Nathan Mehl and Boonserm Premthada (Main Author), Bangkok Project Studio, Bangkok, Thailand. Ban Chang town hall, Rayong, Thailand: Surrealistic pavilion that turns a local waste product into a durable contribution to community.

LafargeHolcim Awards Acknowledgement prize 2017 Asia Pacific winner (l-r): Peiming Li, Tsinghua University; Shimeng Hao, Beijing University of Civil Engineering & Architecture; Yue Zhang, Liying Wu, and Cong Nie, Tsinghua University, all in Beijing, China.

Multifunctional public space, Thecho, Nepal won a LafargeHolcim Awards Acknowledgement prize for (l-r): Miho Mazereeuw and Larisa Ovalles, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Urban Risk Lab, Cambridge, MA, USA. A water-treatment and reservoir facility wrapped with social infrastructure.

Next Generation 1st prize winners (l-r): Yu Fei and Mengyuan Zhu, Southeast University, Nanjing, China for Participatory village transformation, Guming near Nanning, China: a low-rise, high-density urban transformation of a rural village.

Next Generation 2nd prize winner Vedhant Maharaj, Rebel Base Collective, Johannesburg, South Africa for Water treatment infrastructure, Varanasi, India: a poetic interpretation of a water-purification facility providing public space on the banks of the Ganges River.

Next Generation 3rd prize winners (l-r): Danna Rasyad Priyatna, Andi Subagio and Theodorus Alryano Deotama, SASO, Jakarta, Indonesia for Vocational training facility, Ruteng, Indonesia: a school that is more than an educational facility – a hub for multiple communal activities and vocational training on the island of Flores.

Next Generation 4th prize winner Tzu-Jung Huang, Feng Chia University, Taiwan for Exploring resilient ecosystems, Taichung, Taiwan: an exploration of material stocks and flows at multiple scales as an alternative to predominant modes of city development.

Presentation to winner of the LafargeHolcim Building Better Recognition (l-r): Thierry Legrand, President & Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Malaysia congratulates Milinda Pathiraja, Director, Partner & Co-Founder, Robust Architecture Workshop, Colombo, Sri Lanka. The design for a community library in Ambepussa, Sri Lanka, built with the support of former army personnel engaged in the nation’s civil war, shows that “turning swords into ploughshares” can be realized even today.

Compère Cary Ng talks with Donald Bates, Head of the LafargeHolcim Awards jury 2017 for Asia Pacific and Chair of Architectural Design, Faculty of Architecture, Building & Planning, University of Melbourne, Australia about the Awards evaluation process based on the “target issues” for sustainable construction.

Maria Atkinson, Member of the Board of the LafargeHolcim Foundation and Founding CEO of the Green Building Council of Australia introduces the LafargeHolcim Foundation and its role in promoting sustainable construction.

Presenting winners of the Next Generation prizes: Erwin Viray, Head (Dean) of the Architecture Sustainable Design Pillar (ASD) at the Singapore University of Technology & Design (SUTD) and LafargeHolcim Awards Ambassador.

Presenting winners of the Next Generation prizes: Doreen Heng Liu, Founder & Principal of NODE, Shenzhen, China and member of the LafargeHolcim Awards jury 2017 for Asia Pacific.

Introducing the LafargeHolcim Awards Acknowledgement prize winning projects: Xiangning Li, Assistant Dean, College of Architecture & Urban Planning, Tongji University.